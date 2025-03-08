Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $376.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

