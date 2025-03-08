Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 286,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,952,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,288,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $153,935,000 after buying an additional 75,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.