Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $4,638,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 188,142 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,626 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Shares of COIN opened at $217.45 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total transaction of $3,120,559.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,236.91. This trade represents a 52.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at $17,656,524.09. The trade was a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

