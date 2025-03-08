Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 6,519 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,469,000 after buying an additional 673,420 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,830,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,499,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 289,278 shares during the period. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,287,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

