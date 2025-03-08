Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vertiv by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

