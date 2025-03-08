Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $449.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.81.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

