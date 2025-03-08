Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $743,457,000 after buying an additional 2,248,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,855,000 after buying an additional 86,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

