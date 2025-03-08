Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.64 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

