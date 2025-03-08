Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Sells $229,180.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Post Stock Performance
POST opened at $117.10 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Post
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Post by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
