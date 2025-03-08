Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Sells $200,302.20 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $200,302.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at $786,338.28. This trade represents a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPTA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 587,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $623.22 million, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.27. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after buying an additional 148,273 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Condire Management LP grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 890,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $7,788,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPTA. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPTA

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.