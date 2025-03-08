Insider Selling: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Sells $360,491.07 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $455.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.04 and a 12 month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $11,529,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

