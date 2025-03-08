Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $14,948,961.72 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,561,053.04. The trade was a 5.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, March 2nd, Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04.

Elastic Stock Down 4.4 %

ESTC opened at $94.94 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

