Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Sells $744,955.80 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

