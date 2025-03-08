Insider Buying: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Purchases C$499,991.40 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.78 per share, with a total value of C$499,991.40.

On Monday, December 23rd, Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 2,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.78 per share, with a total value of C$71,950.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 10,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.70 per share, with a total value of C$301,350.00.

TSE EFN opened at C$28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$21.20 and a one year high of C$30.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

