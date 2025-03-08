Insider Buying: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Purchases C$499,991.40 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.78 per share, with a total value of C$499,991.40.
Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 2,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.78 per share, with a total value of C$71,950.00.
- On Friday, December 13th, Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 10,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.70 per share, with a total value of C$301,350.00.
Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.5 %
TSE EFN opened at C$28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$21.20 and a one year high of C$30.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.69.
Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.
