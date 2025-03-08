Insider Buying: CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Insider Purchases £1,633.08 in Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken acquired 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,633.08 ($2,110.74).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Down 2.4 %

CCJI opened at GBX 181 ($2.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £243.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 206 ($2.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.83.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth alerts:

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 95.50%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Increases Dividend

About CC Japan Income & Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. CC Japan Income & Growth’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.