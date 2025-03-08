Insider Buying: CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Insider Purchases £1,633.08 in Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken acquired 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,633.08 ($2,110.74).
CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Down 2.4 %
CCJI opened at GBX 181 ($2.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £243.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 206 ($2.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.83.
CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 95.50%.
CC Japan Income & Growth Increases Dividend
About CC Japan Income & Growth
The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CC Japan Income & Growth
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.