Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 772.40 ($9.98) and last traded at GBX 772.40 ($9.98), with a volume of 6139247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.60).

Informa Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 840.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 832.77. The company has a market cap of £10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Informa plc will post 59.3240265 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Informa Company Profile

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 100,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.44), for a total value of £812,581.36 ($1,050,253.79). Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

