Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 772.40 ($9.98) and last traded at GBX 772.40 ($9.98), with a volume of 6139247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.60).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 840.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 832.77. The company has a market cap of £10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.
Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Informa plc will post 59.3240265 EPS for the current year.
Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.
