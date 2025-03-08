IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

