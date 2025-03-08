Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.62. 1,965,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,126,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUT

Hut 8 Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 476,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 271,892 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 167,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,170,000. Finally, Vennlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.