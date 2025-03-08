HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. M&G PLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 36,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $363.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

