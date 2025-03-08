HM Payson & Co. Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Cummins by 2,557.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cummins by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

CMI opened at $341.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.88 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.