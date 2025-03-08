HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,686 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,841,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,197 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,152,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 507,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,110,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111,651 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,006.2% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.39.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $628,864.60. This trade represents a 24.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inge G. Thulin acquired 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at $258,837.25. The trade was a 2,833.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE MRK opened at $94.71 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.