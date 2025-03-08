HM Payson & Co. Buys 123 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 52,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

