HM Payson & Co. Acquires 13,375 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.25% of L3Harris Technologies worth $98,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $398,507,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after buying an additional 159,806 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total value of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,383.80. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

