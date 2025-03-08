Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.59, but opened at $31.76. Hippo shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 109,014 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Hippo news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $354,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,068,924.60. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $77,876.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,881.76. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,383 shares of company stock worth $2,574,135 in the last three months. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hippo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

