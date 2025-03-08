Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

