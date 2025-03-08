Head to Head Review: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -50.09% -141.24% -32.77% Cerus -11.60% -40.55% -11.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Neuronetics and Cerus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $72.71 million 2.12 -$30.19 million ($1.23) -4.12 Cerus $180.27 million 1.56 -$37.49 million ($0.11) -13.73

Neuronetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Neuronetics and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neuronetics currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. Cerus has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.90%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Summary

Cerus beats Neuronetics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.