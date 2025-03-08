Head to Head Review: Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) vs. Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Risk and Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Butler National 15.32% 23.09% 11.12%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.22 Butler National $78.38 million 1.50 $12.51 million $0.18 8.21

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Butler National”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butler National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Butler National beats Clover Leaf Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics for weapon control systems that are used on government aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs aircraft avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets; owns properties; and operates a management consulting and administrative services firm that provides business planning and financial coordination to Indian tribes interested in owning and operating casinos. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of private and commercial business and government aircraft and suppliers. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

