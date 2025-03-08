HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of TCRX opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,110,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 512,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 148,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,357,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after buying an additional 132,747 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

