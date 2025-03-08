HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Price

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.82. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $9,644,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,708,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 711,574 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $7,371,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,364.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 166,589 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.