Haven Private LLC Buys Shares of 1,836 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 833.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,783,000 after buying an additional 1,851,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,919,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,300,000 after acquiring an additional 685,259 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

UPS opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.