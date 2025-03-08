Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hansard Global (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hansard Global had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Hansard Global Trading Down 2.2 %

LON HSD opened at GBX 48.66 ($0.63) on Friday. Hansard Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.45 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.45. The stock has a market cap of £66.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

Hansard Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

With over 30 years’ of history in international financial services markets, the Hansard name has long prevailed as a steady & constant presence within the industry. Synonymous with the development of innovative products that are designed for affluent international investors, institutions and wealth-management groups, Hansard’s products are exclusively available through the distribution of independent financial advisers.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.