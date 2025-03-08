Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. General Electric accounts for 0.2% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,596,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GE opened at $194.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $130.38 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

