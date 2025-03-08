Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. 578,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,132,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $758.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

