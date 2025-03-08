Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Holdings Lifted by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,763,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,067 shares during the quarter. Gray Television comprises approximately 3.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 5.78% of Gray Television worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 40.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 287.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 20.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 411,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,085.95. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gray Television Price Performance

GTN opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $373.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.41. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of Gray Television to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

