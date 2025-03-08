Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.37. Grande West Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 430,368 shares trading hands.
Grande West Transportation Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.88 million and a PE ratio of -31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.42.
About Grande West Transportation Group
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grande West Transportation Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.