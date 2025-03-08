Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 559,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 607,025 shares.The stock last traded at $99.92 and had previously closed at $99.90.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 70,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

