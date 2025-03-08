GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 279,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 48,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GMV Minerals Trading Up 28.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

