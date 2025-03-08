Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 160,300 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,300 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.65% of Sprott worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Sprott by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sprott by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SII. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sprott in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sprott in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sprott stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

