Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,169,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $49,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,995,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,763,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Brands stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57. Primo Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

