Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $34.03 Million Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. DNOW accounts for approximately 2.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.47% of DNOW worth $34,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,063,000 after purchasing an additional 543,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DNOW by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DNOW by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,731,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DNOW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 56,787 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $15.30 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

