Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 1,337 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Vericel worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 48.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $242,256.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,759.94. This represents a 76.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,187.50. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $466,200. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.14 and a beta of 1.78. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92.

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

