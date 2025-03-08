Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

