Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09.
About Nestlé
