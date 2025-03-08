Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $238.00.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

