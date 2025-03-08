Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New $7.20 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,482,000 after purchasing an additional 471,879 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,131 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.89 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

