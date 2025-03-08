Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $3.83 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,045 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

