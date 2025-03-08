Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $2.37 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,442 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,339,000 after buying an additional 1,114,210 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $54,055,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 687,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

