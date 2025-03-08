Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys Shares of 15,700 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,336,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,915,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,812,000 after purchasing an additional 370,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

