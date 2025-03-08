Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys New Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RACE opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.95. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $399.27 and a 52 week high of $509.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $3.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

