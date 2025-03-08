FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Masco Issued By Zacks Research

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 445,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Masco by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

