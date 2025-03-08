Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 13.9% – Should You Sell?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 673,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 134,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$147.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

